Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after buying an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 987,178 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,586,000.

IWM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.68. 28,398,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,119,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

