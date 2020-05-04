Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after buying an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after buying an additional 994,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.57. 1,685,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

