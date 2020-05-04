Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.93. Carnival shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 51,898,371 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carnival by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,268,000 after buying an additional 231,771 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $323,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after buying an additional 189,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

