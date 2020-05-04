Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $16.40. 9,700,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,800,756. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $305,000.

