Carter’s (CRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Carter’s to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,698. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Carter’s from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $101.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

