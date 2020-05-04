Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 338,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,871. The company has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

