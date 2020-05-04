Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cedar Fair from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,082. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David R. Hoffman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $56,370.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 325.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

