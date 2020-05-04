Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,030 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 132.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,662,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

