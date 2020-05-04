Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,970 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 967,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $163.72. The company had a trading volume of 314,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average of $177.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

