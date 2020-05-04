Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.17. The stock had a trading volume of 526,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.