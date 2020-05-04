Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 0.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 84,100,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,930,773. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

