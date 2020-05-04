Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Benin Management CORP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,824,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

GLD traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $160.34. 7,966,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,963,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

