Cedar Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.45. 579,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

