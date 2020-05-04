Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 1,635.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,665 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,895 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Transocean by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,692,476 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,363 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,935,659 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after purchasing an additional 309,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,097,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Sunday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

RIG traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.23. 26,772,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,202,387. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $706.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.42. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

