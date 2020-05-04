Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 164,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 395,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,358. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85.

