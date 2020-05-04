Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $456,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,205. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

