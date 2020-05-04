Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of SPGP stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $65.06.

