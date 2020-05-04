Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,331 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 90,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.45. 20,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,949. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

