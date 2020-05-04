Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,813. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

