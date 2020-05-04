Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,601. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73.

