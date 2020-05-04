Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,023 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp makes up approximately 0.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,291.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,635,776.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,239,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,833. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

