Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cellular Biomedicine Group to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cellular Biomedicine Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBMG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. 12,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,950. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $266.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

