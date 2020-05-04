Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $0.91

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.91. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 15,506,736 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,156,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

