Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

NYSE:CHT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.75. 127,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

