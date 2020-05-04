Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Civeo from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Civeo stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. 503,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,985. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Civeo has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lambert acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,793,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,677.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its stake in Civeo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 730,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Civeo by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

