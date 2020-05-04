Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Shares of CNA traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.62. 24,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,421. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.82. Cna Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

