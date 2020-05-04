Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Buys A$29,960.00 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Michael Daniell bought 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$140.00 ($99.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,960.00 ($21,248.23).

Cochlear Limited has a 52 week low of A$154.60 ($109.65) and a 52 week high of A$254.40 ($180.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$185.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$215.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.12.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous Interim dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

