Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.

CRK traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.57. 208,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.17. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

