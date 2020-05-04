ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 502,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 968.2% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 190,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 172,395 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $8,436,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,216,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 281,412 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.36. 12,457,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

