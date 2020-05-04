Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Corning by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GLW traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $20.39. 4,132,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,405. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

