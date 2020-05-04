Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for about 0.1% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.2% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. 4,109,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,453. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

