Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 1,920 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Baidu by 29.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $4.91 on Friday, hitting $96.02. 4,620,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.