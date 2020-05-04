COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

CMRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CMRE stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.76. 529,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.13. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.80 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.