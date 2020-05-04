Courant Investment Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Courant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 9.3% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Courant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CarMax worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 56.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after buying an additional 355,491 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CarMax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after buying an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in CarMax by 735.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 231,815 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,238. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

