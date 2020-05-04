Courant Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Courant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Progressive accounts for 1.7% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,530. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.