Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 974,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,801. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,498,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,620,000 after buying an additional 653,708 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,475,000 after buying an additional 651,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 586.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 594,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,431,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after buying an additional 499,241 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

