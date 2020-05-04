CPI Card Group (PMTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PMTS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.80. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other CPI Card Group news, Director Nicholas A. Peters purchased 30,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

