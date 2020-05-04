Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Down to $9.16

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $9.16. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 90,090 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 4.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.52%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 198,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 123.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.