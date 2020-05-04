Culp (NYSE:CULP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CULP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of CULP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Culp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,354,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.