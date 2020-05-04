CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.95. 6,367,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,604. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

