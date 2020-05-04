David L. Lucchino Sells 5,236 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,236 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $80,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FREQ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. 75,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

