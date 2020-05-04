Davis Rea LTD. Buys 16,628 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,098,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,470,752. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

