Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Davis Select International ETF worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 907,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after buying an additional 360,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 194,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,969. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

