Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,246,000 after buying an additional 475,217 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $5.25 on Monday, hitting $132.94. 2,273,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

