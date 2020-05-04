DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.55-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.55-2.80 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,532. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.