Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Down to $11.15

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $11.15. Devon Energy shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 3,578,923 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.