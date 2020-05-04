Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Reduced by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

DEO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,200. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

