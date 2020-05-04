Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $186.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.33 million. Diamond S Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts expect Diamond S Shipping to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,482. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $492.83 million, a PE ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $46,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSSI shares. ValuEngine lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

