Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.8%.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. 3,586,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,402. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

