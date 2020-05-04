Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock remained flat at $$41.37 on Monday. 6,065,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

